Meet Nixstats.

Keep track of your servers performance and website uptime with our easy to use monitoring platform.
Just a one line command to install the monitoring agent on all your servers. No complicated setups, get started within minutes.
Receive alert via e-mail, SMS, Slack, PushOver and several other integrations. Configure alerts for specific servers or your whole infrastructure.
Our monitoring agent keeps track of all important metrics. Create custom plugins to monitor your own applications and metrics.
Keep track of your historical data and decide when to scale up or down. See how changes in your infrastructure affect your servers performance in real-time.
Our monitoring nodes will keep track of the uptime of your websites and servers through HTTP(S), TCP and ping checks.
Our control panel is customizable and easy to use, providing a better and more envjoyable user experience.
The nixstatsagent has been tested on recent version of the following distributions.
Our Control panel is customizable and easy to use. Providing a better and more enjoyable user experience.
Flexible pricing and simple subscriptions.
Please contact us for high volume packages or custom features.
Prices are exclusive VAT and may be added to EU customers.
We accept payment by Credit card, Debit card, PayPal, Bitcoin, iDeal, Bancontact and direct debit.Create a free account